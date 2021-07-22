New beach safety alerts could help save lives across Baldwin County

What if a simple notification could help save lives?

Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency teaming up with officials in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Fort Morgan to test a new alert system with that very goal in mind.

Through their Everbridge App system, Baldwin EMA is sending a comprehensive and cohesive beach safety report every day directly to smart phones.

That report is put together by local beach safety crews in Orange Beach, Fort Morgan, and Gulf Shores, working alongside the National Weather Service.

“We just want to help make sure that we put the information in their hands, so that they can understand, if it’s a beach flag, what that flag means, and a rip current risk, what that term means,” said Jenni Guerry, Baldwin EMA Deputy Director.

The text, phone call, and email alerts give people another way to stay aware.

It also helps solve problems in places like Fort Morgan, where beach safety flags are few and far between.

This is because a mixture of private and public property and several different jurisdictions make a flag system difficult.

“Our top priority is always life safety, and that is not going to be confined by municipal boundaries, that is not going to confined by any jurisdiction. This is our community, and we want to make sure that we’re working together with all our community, all of our partners, across our entire county, so that we can continue to push that safety message to the individuals who need it,” said Guerry.

Guerry says the system is up and running, but they are still working out kinks as they spot them.

They are working with rental properties and Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism to get the word out about the alerts.

To sign up, just text ALBEACHES to 888777.

You can also register for free here.