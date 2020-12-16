New BRATS app offers on-demand public transportation in Baldwin County

Public transportation just got even more accessible in Baldwin County, thanks to BRATS new on demand option.
BRATS new app works a lot like Uber. All you have to do is download the free app, put in where you are, where you’d like to go, and when.
Then you just wait for them to pick you up.
Up until now, people riding BRATS had to book trips 24 hours in advance.
Same day trips often meant fines.
Their new BRATS on demand takes the guess work out of when you need to be picked up from the doctor, or any last-minute schedule changes life may bring you.
“In the past we almost had a monopoly of service, of those people who use it out of necessity, so only people who really needed the service were using it, because it just wasn’t really convenient to book a trip. Now young people can use it to go to the sub shop where they work, or to Dollar General where they work,” said Matthew Brown, BRATS Director.
It also makes BRATS services that much more efficient, as COVID means fewer riders, spread across a county bigger than the state of Rhode Island.
“That is one of our biggest challenges, the size of our county. We cover ever square inch of the county, we have buses going all the way up to Little River, all the way down to the beach, and that stretches our service very thin,”said Brown.
Brown says this technology upgrade is the first of its kind for a public transportation service in such a huge rural area.
Its two dollars for the first five miles to ride, with an additional 50 cents per mile after that.
The app also lets BRATS keep track of how many people are on a certain bus at one time, something very helpful in a pandemic.
For those who are handicapped, it also allows drivers to help make any needed accommodations beforehand.
Even if you don’t have a smartphone, you can still use the program. Just call 251.972.6817 to schedule a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.