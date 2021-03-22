MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Bumper to bumper in one of the top two bottlenecks stretching across all of I-10, traffic jams approaching the Wallace tunnel in Mobile and on the Bayway are inevitable in one of the most congested corridors in the nation.

“It gets backed up bad and I mean real bad going both ways,” said Chuck Weiss.

“It's a lot of traffic and its very backed up like you'll be sitting there for a while,” said Kahdija Coffee.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it’s a problem that will only get worse.

He and other leaders on both sides of the bay proposing a “truck only” toll bridge on Monday.

That plan also includes adding a third lane in each direction of the bay way..

“When you're driving next to one it’s very crowded, makes your anxiety go up, so it’ll calm things down. It’s probably better,” said Kahdija.

“The trucks wanna get there as fast as we do it’s the people that stop and don't really know how to drive too good through a tunnel,” said Weiss.

While officials say the plan will increase traffic flow by 40% without imposing any tolls on existing routes, commercial carriers would pay anywhere from $10 - $15 on all trucks 46 feet or longer.

Ronnie Kent, vice president of Evergreen Transport, says it'll trickle down.

“The carrier is not gonna eat it, so it’s gonna be passed on to joe blow consumer in the form of paying more to have cement or whatever the goods is,” said Kent.

Kent says one driver may go back and forth across the bridge up to three times a day.

With 40 drivers in Mobile that could get costly.

“We run bulk cement across the Bayway constantly, so whatever that cost is, that's going to be figured into the rate to deliver that product.”

Monday’s announcement is just the start of the process.

One of the next steps would be getting feedback from the public, lawmakers and business leaders.