New developments concerning the Mobile Civic Center.
The Stimpson administration has come up with a new proposal to redevelop the Civic Center property.
Under the proposal, the big dome, the Civic Center Arena, would stay.
After listening to feedback from groups and individuals, Mayor Sandy Stimpson says his administration has come up with a new proposal.
It keeps the arena, but renovates it.
It also keeps the theater.
Stimpson said, "The theater would be stand alone. We would have the theater, we'd have a parking deck behind the theater to service the arena and the theater, and, also, we would tear down Expo Hall."
The plan also calls for ten single family homes along Lawrence Street and town homes nearby to buffer the neighborhoods from the Civic Center property.
There would also be room for hotels, office buildings, and the plans by the developer, The Cordish Companies, for a live entertainment area.
The first step toward making the plan a reality: working with Cordish to develop the idea.
Stimpson said, "We will take these plans and say, 'Now, you have done this all over the country, this is what Mobilians want, but how do you take what you do, marry it to what we want?' "
Another challenge: refurbishing the Civic Center Arena.
Mayor Stimpson said, "Can it really be renovated? I think it can. I just don't know the cost of it, so we'll have to weigh that."
The mayor says the plan could also create two separate areas of 22 acres of land for potential development.
John Gwin lives in the Church Street East Historic District neighborhood, alongside the Civic Center property.
He says residents are concerned about dust that would come from construction, but Gwin said, "We would like to see a good viable development there that would bring people down and not create too much congestion in the neighborhoods. But we have that all the time anyway, and we live here during Mardi Gras, so we know what congestion can be."
The mayor is scheduled to meet with a representative from The Coridsh Companies Thursday to discuss the proposal.
