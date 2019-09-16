New details regarding the future of Hank Aaron Stadium.
Two former BayBears assistant general managers are now part of a new company working on a plan to manage the stadium.
It's called Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, or MSEG, and the owners plans go beyond, but include, baseball.
Right now, the stadium is getting ready to host the Halloween Thriller Nights of Lights of Mobile and Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile.
Ari Rosenbaum is one of the partners with MSEG and says the company bought the light shows to keep them in Mobile, but they've been talking with the BayBears, the lease holders of the stadium for about two years.
Rosenbaum said, "What I'd like to see is a lot of events around like what I just said, the community and the city family affordable events, and that includes baseball because it is a baseball field, so we're going to center everything around that."
Rosenbaum also said youth sports are important to them.
He said "So, high school, then you get into the college ranks, you can have exhibition games, tournaments for both high school and college."
Rosenbaum says the group would like to have something bigger down the road, like the return of minor league baseball, but there are challenges.
He said, "You have to go through a lot of approvals for, one, with Minor League Baseball and, if it were to be the Southern League, say, again or, another league possibly, it would probably take about two years to get anything approved, and then this facility would need some work to ever get a team back here."
But, in the meantime, Rosenbaum thinks the facility can host other events.
He said, "We hope to have concerts. We can do all kind of parking lot events, festivals, all kinds of things like that. Hope to one day to keep the museum going for Hank Aaron's childhood home."
A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office says the city's legal department is reviewing the deal with MSEG and hopes to have an update soon.
