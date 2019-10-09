MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — The Mobile City Council will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss a resolution to continue Carnival Cruise Line service in Mobile.
FOX10 News exclusively obtained a copy of the Cruise Terminal and Berthing Agreement that the City Council will be presented with on Thursday.
If approved, Carnival Cruise Line would continue operating out of Mobile until November 2022.
Carnival restarted cruise service from the Port City in 2016 after initially stopping service in 2011.
