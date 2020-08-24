MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More encouraging news concerning COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
And it starts with the number of cases reported in the county last week.
On Monday, the Mobile County Health Department reported just over 550 cases last week, the week of August 16th.
But that is down more than half from the week before, which were 1,116.
That's one of the largest percentage drops recorded since the department started releasing the numbers.
However, there have been four additional deaths, and the number of people currently hospitalized is up by 14.
Monday afternoon, Dr. Rendi Murphree talked about the recent daily decreases.
She said, "69 cases were added on Friday, 32 added on Saturday, and 27 added on Sunday, so this is really good news that we are seeing a dramatic reduction in the number of COVID cases reported to us on a daily basis."
