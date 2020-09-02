The middle of the week seeing another drop in COVID cases in Mobile County but an increase in the number of deaths.
The report issued Wednesday by the Mobile County Health Department has 37 new cases.
That is down from 58 in Tuesday's report.
The number of hospitalizations has dropped by ten.
It now stands at 109 currently hospitalized.
There have been four additional deaths, however, and that brings the total to 269.
In relation to deaths from COVID, Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department talked this week about the mortality rate in Mobile County.
She said, "We have about two percent that have died with COVID, so our mortality rate, or our death rate, is holding around two percent. I just want to point out that two percent that died mean that 98 percent of our cases, people with COVID, are recovering from their illness."
Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 vaccine could be available earlier than expected if ongoing clinical trials produce overwhelmingly positive results.
Two ongoing clinical trials are expected to conclude by the end of the year, but Dr. Fauci said an independent board has the authority to end the trials weeks early if interim results are overwhelmingly positive or negative.
