MONROE COUNTY, Ala. --A Monroe County man has been charged with the murder of his wife.
Joshua Simpson, is charged with murder in the death of his wife, Stephanie Rivers Simpson.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright, the cause of Stephanie Simpson's death was strangulation.
Boatwright said bond has been set at $1.5 million for Joshua Simpson.
Friday, Boatwright released the following information on Facebook:
"It is known that on Friday, July 3rd, Joshua T. Simpson arrived at the residence that he and Ms. Simpson once shared. While there, an altercation took place that ultimately ended with the strangulation death of Stephanie Rivers Simpson. Mr. Simpson then removed the body from the residence and traveled to family property along Black's Loop in Beatrice, Alabama. There, he dug a grave, roughly two feet deep and placed Stephanie Simpson's body inside. Mr. Simpson attempted to disguise the burial by covering it with pine straw and loose garbage. On July 8th, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Investigators obtained Mr. Simpson's cellphone and with the use of cellular forensics performed with the aid of Clarke County Sheriff's Office, investigators were directed to the remote location where the grave was located in a heavily wooded area. With the help of Clarke County Investigators, Special Agents of the State Bureau of Investigations (Major Crimes Division), Monroeville Police Department, and the Monroe County Rescue Squad, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was able to retrieve Ms. Simpson's body in the early morning of July 9th. Today, Monroe County Investigators obtained a murder warrant after a confession of Mr. Simpson. Mr. Simpson was charged for the murder of his wife, Stephanie Rivers Simpson. After a hearing, bond for Mr. Simpson was set at 1.5 million dollars. Mr. Simpson remains in custody at the Monroe County Detention Facility."
