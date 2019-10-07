MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Charges were dropped against the original suspect in the murder of Sam Wilson, as Mobile Police release new surveillance video and announce a new person of interest who might know something about the ruthless murder in June.
Seth Bowick has spent months in jail charged with the crime and the DA has now dropped the charges.
“We want justice for Samuel Wilson, we want somebody to come forward give us the additional information,” said Major John Barber with MPD. “Allow us to follow the evidence and let the evidence take us where it might be.”
Mobile Police said they have a new person of interest, Terry Clark. Police said he may have some information about the shooting.
MPD also released new video of a white car speeding away from the scene moments after Sam Wilson was gunned down outside his home. Police believe he interrupted a vehicle burglary early in the morning while leaving for work.
“If they take that and couple that with the now newer model smaller white vehicle, I think somebody could put together who may have been involved,” Barber said.
Bowick was arrested in June, just three weeks after the shooting. Bowick was charged with murder as well as three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Today he got the news the charges are dropped.
“He's ecstatic he's going to get out of jail and he's not going to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Michael McDuffie, Bowick’s attorney.
McDuffie expects him to be out of jail this week.
“Where was evidence that he did it, but he didn't do it and I think the detectives, to their credit, and the District Attorney Ashley Rich, to her credit, determined he didn't do it,” he said.
With the initial murder suspect now cleared, MPD asking anyone who knows where Clark is or if they recognize this vehicle to call them.
“On the morning Samuel Wilson was murdered that there were multiple people present when that murder occurred and so we feel very confident that solvability factors are there that we will be able to solve it,” Barber said.
Police initially offered a $5,000 reward in the case but have since paid it.
Tonight, it is unclear if they will offer another one for more tips.
