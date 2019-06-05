BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs in Bay Minette will soon have a new place to play.
The city announced that a dog park will be built near the tennis courts at the municipal pool complex on Bradley Avenue.
The Bark Minette Dog Park will have separate areas for small and large dogs, each with apparatuses, watering stations, and benches for owners.
Private donations helped make the dog park possible along with support from the City of Bay Minette and North Baldwin Utilities. Work should be completed within the month.
Donations for continued park improvements can be mailed to the City of Bay Minette, Attn: Dog Park Project, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.
