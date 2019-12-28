MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- “Gotcha” electric scooters have hit Downtown Mobile just days after Mayor Sandy Stimpson's announcement.
Dozens of people zipped through the city taking the new scooters for a spin during the soft release Saturday.
"It is so much fun," said Daphne Walters.
Mayor Stimpson tweeted a picture on Christmas making the announcement about the shiny new toys from Santa.
Within two hours at least 80 people had already taken a ride.
"We're like scootin around town."
Some who have used similar scooters in other cities and countries are excited to now have them in Mobile.
All you have to do is grab a scooter, download the "Gotcha" app, scan, pay and you're off!
Each scooter has its own GPS tracker and you can use the app to find the one that you want to use. That's also how they're collected to be charged at the end of the day.
Time flies when you're having fun and riders say the 20 cents per minute are well worth it.
40 scooters were out Saturday, but Gotcha representatives say there will be 200 come the full launch on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.