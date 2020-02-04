Spring Hill College announces the formation of its first collegiate eSports team. The Badgers will join the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) as the 178th school in the country with a recognized eSports team.
The program will be the first of its kind in Alabama and will provide a unique opportunity to students who want to advance their eSports career though a valuable education from a well-respected Jesuit, Catholic college.
eSports is a form of sport competition using video games. It often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individuals or teams.
eSports is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide with revenues of over $1 billion in 2019 and championship matches streamed online having more unique viewers than the Super Bowl. The industry is helping cultivate jobs in industries including graphic design, logistics and supply chain management and business leadership which, in turn, elevates opportunities for eSports athletes.
Offering eSports at Spring Hill will enable more athletic opportunities, scholarships and strengthen ties between students and the SHC family. Titles like “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Fortnite” and “Hearthstone” are on the roster for competition.
Students will participate on a national level in the NACE and other organizations. There will be both a varsity and junior varsity team with tryouts for each. The roster and competition schedule will be set during March and can be found at http://bit.ly/SHCeSports.
“As the first collegiate eSports program in Alabama, we are excited to provide this unique opportunity to incoming and current students,” said Joe Niland, Athletic Director for Spring Hill College. “This program will also elevate the value of a Spring Hill College education to a new kind of student.”
A dedicated area on campus now houses the computers and technology that the players will be using to practice and compete. The computers used will be capable of running the most demanding games at the highest settings.
