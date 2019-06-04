New festival emerges in Fairhope's local arts scene

For those of you looking for summertime fun, but trying to beat the heat, you’re in luck.
This week kicked off the very first Everblue Arts Festival in Fairhope.
Local artists are working first hand with several performing arts professionals, some coming all the way from Broadway, to pass on their knowledge and bring a performing arts scene to the already thriving arts community in Fairhope.
One of the Everblue founders, Dorothy Savage, says its something she feels has been missing from the area, and combines two of her passions, performing arts, and her hometown.
“I felt like we have a beautiful art community already thriving here, this is just coming to the table with a new experience that will hopefully add to thriving community already,” said Dorothy Savage, one of the founders of Everblue Arts Festival.
The festival is featuring acts like “The Voices of Frank Sinatra” and “Sister Act.”
The festival runs through June 10.
Tickets are available on the Everblue Arts Facebook page.
