A new fire station is coming to Spanish Fort.
Spanish Fort Fire Rescue and the City of Spanish Fort held a ground breaking ceremony this week for Station 3.
It will be located behind Spanish Fort Middle School on D'Olive Road.
Fire Rescue officials say they expected to be operational out of a temporary structure by late July while they continue to build the permanent station.
