New Gulf Shores Fire Department engines help reduce response time during summer

The City of Gulf Shores excited to keep its citizens that much safer after adding two new state of the art fire trucks to its fleet.
Gulf Shores Fire Department unveiling two new fire engines designed for the small town, big beach’s specific needs.
The two engines were designed right here in Baldwin County by some of the department’s very own, and are sized to fit through tight spaces and shoulders during the busiest of tourist season.
The city and fire department have even added new technology that helps improve traffic flow during an emergency, and therefore greatly increase response time.
“As long as the lights and sirens are activated that means we can go through any intersection. It will automatically turn that light green, so that cuts down our response time so we can get to you all faster," said GSFD Logistics Officer, Travis Willis.
The engines have also been designed to reduce emissions and be more environmentally friendly, with Gulf Shores being right here on the Alabama Coast.
