MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A visit to a gynecologist may be uncomfortable for some, especially for young women under the age of 18.
In an effort to help relieve patient concerns, USA Health’s OB/GYN department has added the pediatric and adolescent gynecology division.
Doctor Tracy Roth joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 to explain more about the brand new department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.