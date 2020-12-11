New holiday tradition coming to coast to help support small businesses, raise spirits

Its Christmas on the coast.
COVID is throwing a wrench in most folks plans for the holidays, with lots of usual traditions being put on hold until next year.
Coastal Alabama Business Chamber teamed up with The Wharf to create a new one.
Crews were in Orange Beach bright and early Friday morning setting up for the first ever Holly Days Festival on Main Street.
The goal is to help local small businesses recover after COVID and Sally cut into their profits.
"Its really structured to provide that end of the year support for local businesses, retailers, restaurants, and also vendors who normally in the past have been able to participate in things like Shrimp Festival and Merry Market, we were able to reach out to them, bring them in and give them this opportunity," said Greg Alexander, Chamber President.
Its also making some traditions more doable, like pictures with Santa, local school, church, and dance studio performances, arts and crafts, a Santa pub crawl, and even a 5k.
Its made these events more pandemic friendly with lots of room, fresh air, hand sanitizing stations, and masks.
"There will be no problem with anyone not being able to social distance, and they should be able to feel safe," said Steve Jones, Chamber Special Events Coordinator and Holly Days Organizer.
After a year of isolation, it also gives everyone a chance to spread some holiday cheer.
"Everyone is just so overwhelmed and tired of the drudgery we've been going through. This is something exciting, its a real bright spot, and gives us all something else to think about," said Jones.
Holly Days on Main kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am, with the 5k starting at 8 am.
The festival is free, and you are asked to wear a mask.
For a full schedule of events, click here.
