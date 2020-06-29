THEODORE, Ala. (WALA)-- Amanda Campos was just 10 years old when her mother Renee Bergeron was viciously murdered in Theodore more than 26 years ago.
“She was a very caring, loving person always to everybody you know, she was the life of the party kind of girl.”
Her killer has never been found, something that haunts her family to this day.
Investigators say her body was found mutilated in a grassy area right off the I-10 service road in Theodore a few miles from where they believe she might have been last, the night she was murdered.
26-year-old Bergeron, who also went by Maria Martinez, was last seen alive on November 13th, 1993.
Her body was found the next day.
“It wasn’t that she was beheaded, she was mutilated… she was... every inch of her body was mutilated in some way shape or form. Who could do something like that?!” said her daughter, Amanda Campos.
It’s a case Campos says didn’t get the attention it deserved all those years ago.
“She went by Maria Martinez and I strongly feel that what she did as Maria Martinez in Mobile was not who she was when she was here with us in New Orleans as Renee, as my mom.”
Campos says her young mother fell into prostitution getting involved with drugs as she tried to make a living on her own.
“Even now it’s hard because she was still a person, she was still my mom, she was still somebody’s daughter.”
A freelance investigator working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office hopes to finally solve her murder.
She says she’s narrowed down a few bars Bergeron could have been in the final hours of her life.
She’s looking for anyone who might have worked at the Old Mill, Jerry's Cabaret, Top Gun or Knots Landing back then to find the answers they’re looking for.
Anyone who might have worked at any of those bars or remembers seeing Bergeron the night of November 13, 1993 should call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or e-mail coldcase@mobileso.com.
Campos says no detail is too small to help find her mom’s killer and finally bring her family peace.
