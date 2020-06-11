New intersection on Foley Beach Express serves as connector to 59

A new intersection connecting Highway 59 to Foley Beach Express is open.
A new traffic light at Coastal Gateway Boulevard and Foley Beach Express making things easier for visitors, residents, and first responders.
This is just part of an ongoing project to make Coastal Gateway Boulevard, formerly known as County Road 8, a connector to the two main arteries of the Foley, Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores area.
Drivers can now turn left, heading north on Foley Beach Express from Coastal Gateway, while traffic can continue to freely flow on the northbound side of the expressway.
Not only has this helped alleviate traffic in the area, its also made first responder’s jobs easier.
“Anytime we can add capacity to any of these roads and improve the traffic, especially at the intersections, our first responders and police officers, firefighters, being able to get onto 59 and get to these residents and get to a visitor in a timely manner is critical to saving their life," said Mark Acreman, Gulf Shores City Engineer.
Crews are still working on expanding Coastal Gateway Blvd into a four-lane road, with an Oak Tree lined median, complete with bike lines for nearby residents to enjoy.
The road improvements are expected to be finished by fall.
The City of Gulf Shores also expecting to break ground on their own standalone Emergency Room this month.
