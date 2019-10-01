Tuesday marks an important day in the effort to get stolen weapons off the streets of Mobile.
A new state law took effect.
Effective Tuesday, the penalties for possessing a stolen weapon in Mobile and around the state go up.
Mobile Police have long said stolen weapons are responsible for deadly crimes.
They pushed for a bill that was passed by the Alabama State Legislature this year and signed by Governor Kay Ivey.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said, "Today we finally get the legislation that we fought so hard for in Montgomery, and we will now be enforcing today, beginning October 1st, making it a felony to knowingly possess a stolen firearm."
Tuesday marks the first day the law can be enforced.
Barber said, "By making it a felony, you could be punished from one year and a day, up to two years in prison, for possession of a stolen firearm."
Up until Tuesday, Barber said possessing a stolen weapon had always been a misdemeanor.
He said, "This had been punishable up to one year in the local jail, but rarely did it result in that."
Mobile City Council Member C.J Small said he's glad to see the new law take effect.
Small said, "Hopefully this will make a great difference, and I'm hopeful that this is the first step of many to come. We are achieving as I would say "baby steps" is what we're doing and hoping that this is just the first step."
Barber hopes that the new law, along with public education campaigns reminding gun owners to lock their vehicles, will help reduce the number of violent crimes in Mobile.
The Public Safety Director said, "We continue to try to educate the public about securing their weapons. We certainly, adamantly, would defend your right to legally possess a weapon, legally defend yourself, but certainly help us protect everybody by securing these weapons as well."
Barber has said he was disappointed concerning one bill the legislature did not pass.
It would have given voters a chance to amend the constitution allowing judges to deny bail to those charged with a Class "A" felony and considered a danger to the public.
