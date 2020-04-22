It's been a while since we've heard about it, but the future of a new Mobile River Bridge came up Wednesday.
The Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board held a virtual meeting.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commission President Jerry Carl, and other local government leaders voted on a long range transportation plan for the area.
The group sets regional transportation policy and determines where federal money should be spent.
Wednesday morning, they talked about approving a plan through 2045.
The need for a new bridge came up several times, but it was not included in the long range plan.
Transportation Planning Director Kevin Harrison said, "There is not a current funding scenario for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge in order for us to put it into a fiscally constrained plan. What that means is, for every project that we put into this plan, you have to have an identified funding source for it and right now, that's not available."
Earlier this year, the Eastern Shore MPO endorsed a new bridge project from the Virginia Street exit to Daphne, but that was not discussed.
Harrison said if a proposal comes up with a funding plan that is approved, it can be added to the long range plan.
