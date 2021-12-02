Drivers who ignore NO PARKING signs in Spanish Fort could soon be fined for violations. Currently, police can’t write tickets because they don’t have that authority. That’s because there is no city ordinance allowing it.

It was only recently city leaders in Spanish Fort realized they needed to make a change. Complaints were coming in that visitors to city parks were ignoring posted signs, restricting parking. When asked to begin ticketing violators, the police department learned there was no city ordinance giving officers the authority to do so.

“The city of Spanish Fort is still relatively a young city. A lot of people don’t realize that but as cities grow more problems come to light. So, this is one of those,” explained Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Ft. Police.

Mooney said it’s a safety issue and the areas they’re seeing the most violations are at city parks, like Integrity Park on the city’s north side. Vehicles that park in the restricted areas could block access for emergency vehicles.

Daniel Womble and his dog, Cooper spend a lot of time shagging golf balls at the park. He, along with many others didn’t know police couldn’t write parking tickets.

“I kind of already assumed that they could do that so it’s not really…it’s more so of a surprise that it’s just now getting passed that they can write parking tickets,” Womble said.

Womble said he’s glad to hear a change may be coming because when the park gets busy, he sees people parking wherever they please.

“Whenever there’s overflow, they park on like, Cemetery Road. When it’s gotten really bad, they park on the islands and stuff,” Womble added.

The Spanish Fort City Council will bring the item back up for discussion at its December 6th meeting and the proposed ordinance could be voted on the same night. Police said they’re not eager to write tickets. They just want drivers to follow the rules.

It’s…there’s not an issue about availability of parking. It’s…people like to park where it’s convenient to them,” Mooney said.

If you’re one of those people, you might want to change your habits. If the ordinance passes as written, the first offense will cost you $25, the second offense, $50 and the third and beyond, $100. It will also allow for your vehicle to be towed.