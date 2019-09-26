MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A New Orleans man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.
Terrance Martin, 30, was booked into the jail shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Martin was extradited to Mobile from Louisiana and is charged with the murder of 33-year-old LaToya Jones in Prichard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.