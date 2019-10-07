Mobile police have identified a new person of interest in the "cold-blooded" killing of Samuel Wilson III.
Wilson, 31, was shot after interrupting a vehicle burglary at his West Mobile home on June 13 on Spring Grove off Dawes Road.
Wilson was on his way to work when he found someone breaking into his car. That burglar shot Wilson and fled the scene.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Terry Clark in connection to the case. Police say Clark is wanted for questioning in reference to Wilson's murder.
Authorities believe the white vehicle in the video belongs to the suspect(s.) They have not released the make or model of the vehicle.
