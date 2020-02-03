MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just days after college football’s top athletes took the field in Mobile there is a new push to keep the Senior Bowl from leaving Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Talk of it moving to South Alabama's new stadium has some people in the city on defense.
Even though there hasn't been confirmation on whether the Senior Bowl is leaving, one member of the Mobile County School Board is hoping to gain enough support to keep the game at the stadium.
Mobile County School Board member, Robert Battles, has his sights set on the next one.
More specifically, making sure it stays at Ladd, as talk of the big game moving to South Alabama’s new stadium set to open this fall, stirs across the city.
It's a big deal for those who have grown up loving the 72-year old stadium and seen the Senior Bowl’s growth and impact within the Maysville community and beyond for decades.
“There’s a lot of people that make money on parking cars, make money on selling hot dogs and things like that and they've been doing it for the last thirty years some of them look forward to that,” said supporter, John White.
“The Senior Bowl has been a tradition. Ladd Peebles Stadium has been a tradition. I'm 74 years old. I've gone to games where the University of Alabama. I've seen Bear Bryant play at Ladd stadium so why take this history and just disregard it?”
Battles says he’s skeptical South’s new 25,000 seat stadium will be able to accommodate the thousands who travel near and far to attend the Senior Bowl, considering more than 38,000 fans were tallied this year.
Battles has a big goal--aiming for 10,000 signatures by march 10th to present the petition to Mobile’s city leaders.
Ladd-Peebles Stadium board members have no part in the petition, but they have said before that, while they want the game to stay, they are not worried if it leaves.
“If they think newer is better, so be it. we have other things in the works,” said Ladd-Peebles stadium board chairman Ann Davis.
Despite a small turn out at his petition signing at Williamson, battles is not concerned.
He says his focus is getting the word out.
“The people who live around Ladd stadium I need you to participate. The people downtown I need you to participate.”
Fox10 reached out to the Senior Bowl’s executive director who had no comment.
For more information on battles petition visit this link.
You can also sign the petition online here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.