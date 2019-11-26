Can you find affordable housing in Mobile?
Some community leaders say that's a big problem for many people.
But a plan was announced Tuesday to try to help change that.
City Council President Levon Manzie has proposed the council approve a commission to address what the calls the growing lack of affordable housing, displacement of residents, and stabilizing current neighborhoods.
He cites one example as those recent plans to demolish two public housing units and move a little more than 500 residents elsewhere.
Manzie said, "Those citizens getting vouchers to move to other places, and the market, particularly the market that will be affordable commensurate with that voucher, is saturated. So where are they going? We don't want them to go to any other community when we have hundreds, if not thousands, of re-habitable homes that could be in position to absorb that population."
Manzie says one answer could be rehabilitating existing homes that need work
Council members would appoint one or two people, and Manzie says the Stimpson administration has indicated it's willing to work on increasing affordable housing.
Manzie hopes to get the proposed ordinance assigned to a committee next week, and get a commission in place as soon as possible to start working on answers.
