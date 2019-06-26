Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is a distant third in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
The survey by Cygnal, a Montgomery political consulting firm that is not affiliated with any of the candidates, finds Moore with the support of 13 percent of likely Republican primary voters. He trails former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has 29 percent of the vote, and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), with 21 percent.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who on Tuesday formally launched his campaign, came in fourth with 12 percent. State Rep. Arnold Mooney, a Republican from Shelby County, was fifth with 2 percent. Some 22 percent of respondents said they were undecided.
The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
“Alabamians have made it clear: They don’t want Moore on a general election ballot,” said Chris Kratzer, vice president of research and analysis with Cygnal.
Moore won the Republican nomination in a special election in 2017 to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions, who left his post to become U.S. attorney general. But Moore lost to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the general election after The Washington Post published allegations form several women accusing him of making sexual advances when he was a young prosecutor in Etowah County and they were teenagers.
In kicking off a comeback bid last month, Moore insisted he could win and argued that Alabamians realize he had been the victim of a smear campaign.
But Moore’s entry has not been popular with some Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, who has urged the former justice not to run. Kratzer said the president could be influential. The Cygnal poll indicated that 84 percent of Republican voters in Alabama have a favorable view of Trump.
“Part of it is that he’s (Moore) getting a lot of pressure from top-level Republicans and President Trump,” Kratzer said.
Win or lose over the years, Moore always has been able to count on a large base of hard-core supporters. The conventional wisdom is that that virtually guarantees Moore can make the runoff in a large field of credible candidates.
But Kratzer challenged that notion.
“That cult of personality that Moore kind of commanded is slowly going way, and his base is shrinking,” he said.
The poll suggests that Moore’s negatives are off the charts. Some 65 percent of respondents said they have an unfavorable view of him, including almost half who said they have a “very unfavorable” view of him.
That is far higher than Tommy Tuberville, whose 20 percent unfavorable rating ranked second among the field. But the former coach also had the highest favorable rating, at 56 percent.
Kratzer attributed Tuberville’s standing in the polls to the goodwill he built among Auburn fans with his success in head-to-head matchups with the University of Alabama football team. He said that post also gave Tuberville high name recognition.
“It’s a huge piece of any election,” he said.
Kratzer agreed with most political analysts that Jones is vulnerable running for re-election in Republican-tilting Alabama. But if he somehow manages to draw a rematch with Moore, the poll suggests nearly a third of Republican primary voters would consider crossing party lines in the general election.
That, Kratzer said, is probably the only way Jones could win in November of next year.
“I think that’s extremely unlikely,” he said.
