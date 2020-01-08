The Mobile Police Department says its taking a big step to help prevent crime downtown.
It includes more police officers in a number of specialty areas who will be moving into a fully staffed precinct downtown on Water Street.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Public Safety Director James Barber gave FOX10 News a tour of the new central precinct at 55 Water Street, on property owned by RSA.
Mayor Stimpson said, since the 1990's, there has been only a sergeant and 11 officers downtown, operating more like a beat out of the old Central Events area building on Dauphin Street.
Stimpson said, "With the growth of what's going on downtown, with people going to restaurants and people living here, we just had to have a full precinct."
Now, there will be a captain and about 25 uniformed and specialized patrol officers, along with plans to add detectives to follow up on incidents.
The mayor said, "The presence of this number of officers downtown is really the deterrence of crime and to make sure that we prevent crime, just not responding to crime."
The new facility will have more sophisticated cameras and software.
Barber said, "You'll have a video wall on this wall and there's also video monitors going throughout the entire precinct so that the entire downtown surveillance system is constantly under surveillance."
Barber said the area is actually two different structures being built out by RSA, one fronting Water Street, the other St. Francis Street.
He said, for the first year, the city will pay RSA about a dollar per square foot, for a total of about $4500.
There will be also room for Segways and bikes, and a parking garage for police cars.
People we talked downtown are encouraged by the development.
Scott Hunter said, "More people are getting in this area around here and coming to eat. I don't come here at night, but lunchtime and all. It just looks great, so you've got to be safe, too."
Barber said he hopes officers will be able to move in within about a month.
