A desperate mother is still searching for her missing daughter seven years after she disappeared. Brittney Wood disappeared in 2012 and hasn’t been seen since. The Mobile teen was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx River. That’s where a search was conducted Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019.
Klaas KIDS team members were there with a search dog. The dog and its handler spent about 30 minutes looking around the property off Waterworld Road in the Styx River community. Brittney Wood’s mother, Chessie Wood was there, but didn’t take part in the search.
The focus of the search was around a concrete slab which Wood said was poured around the time the 19-year-old mother disappeared. Brittney was last seen before she went to visit her uncle, Donnie Holland who later committed suicide.
A film crew from London videoed the search as part of an ongoing documentary shoot about the missing persons case. A special piece of equipment was used to record images from underneath the concrete slab. Wood is hoping they will reveal new clues about what happened to Brittney.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators previously conducted a search of this same property using cadaver dogs with no results. That was at the request of Mobile Police, who worked the missing persons case. In the months and years after Brittney’s disappearance, some of Wood’s family members were arrested and later prosecuted in Mobile and Baldwin counties as part of a sex crimes ring.
Chessie Wood said no conclusive evidence had been found by the end of the search day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.