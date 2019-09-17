Starting Oct. in 2020, every air traveler will need a driver license stamped with a gold star. This is a nationwide effort to improve security after the September 11th terror attacks. This gold star will allow you access to different things that a regular license will not. And, heads up — you will need to bring some additional paperwork to qualify for the gold star.
New security requirements for driver licenses
