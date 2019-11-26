MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A new, high tech security system in place at Davidson High school can alert police of an active shooter on campus automatically, but that's not all.
The "Technology Integrated Security System" also known as "TISS” implements many different security elements.
Mobile County Public School System leaders say its the first of its kind in the nation.
Green lights scattered throughout Davidson High School signify everything is ok, but without anyone lifting a finger, that all could change.
Fox10 was shown the moment TISS detected gunfire at Davidson.
Within seconds an alarm goes off and those green lights turn red as a warning message goes over the intercom.
Simultaneously, cameras begin recording the man walking down the hall where the shots were fired and several push notifications go out to cell phones, computers, smart boards and digital signs around the school while also notifying police.
The system is also used for more common emergencies like lockdowns, severe weather, fire drills and more.
Each alert is designated by its own color and activated by the push of a button.
Each classroom is also equipped with a fish-eye camera that can be used at any moment, even for disciplinary purposes, since it records up to 45 seconds of both video and audio in the classroom before being activated by the teacher.
The system was paid for with a $400,000 federal "COPS" (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant given to the city with the school system contributing $130,000.
Davidson was chosen because of its central location within Mobile and just the fact that it's an older school, showing that modern technology can be implemented in schools just like it.
The unique program is something school officials are extremely proud to unveil.
"We cannot compare ourselves to ourselves. We must compare ourselves to the best in the nation and this project that we have seen this morning is comparing ourselves to being the best in the nation," said MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgilll.
"I've worked in this system with people for over 43 years as a teacher and building administrator and I have never ever seen anything that compares to this in terms of security," said Mobile County School Board member, Don Stringfellow.
It's a big help for police who would have to answer the call.
"It gives us information to quickly handle any threat. We do pray that we never have to use this in real time situation, but in this day in age unfortunately we do have to be prepared," said Captain Jonathan Lee with Mobile Police.
School leaders hope to have an open house to show parents and the community the new system soon.
The pilot program started at Davidson about a month ago.
With more money they hope to implement the system at other schools in the near future.
