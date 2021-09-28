MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Nearly half of the renters in Alabama are worried they could be out on the streets by the end of the year.

That's according to a new study by LendingTree. It said the end to the eviction moratorium on October 3, is mostly to blame.

The federal halt of landlords being able to evict their tenants was put in place to protect those renters facing financial hardship from the pandemic.

The study suggested Alabama has the highest amount of renters facing evictions at 42%.

Dev Wakeley, a policy analyst for Alabama Arise, a non profit that advocates for low-income Alabamians said, "Alabamians are right to be worried about evictions. those cases proceed pretty quickly and many folks are unrepresented in eviction cases."

According to the LendingTree study, 35% of blacks nationwide are at risk of eviction compared to 19% of whites.

Women are 27% more likely to be evicted, compared to 22% of men nationwide. Wakeley said the trend is similar in Alabama.

"When you look at the breakdown, you do see disparity impact on people of color and all women in terms of rental, in terms of housing insecurity really."

John Vecchioney, a senior litigation counsel representing landlords in a suit against the CDC said the burden has fallen on his clients for too long.

"It's a tough situation, but we don't solve our problems in this country by simply taking away property rights and saying, you're going to bear the whole social costs of this problem, because you decided to invest in this type of property," said Vecchioney.

His team doesn't think the CDC has the power to create an eviction moratorium. Wakeley, wants to see the moratorium reinstated.

Both agreed that a backlog of distributing federal money for renter support is part of the problem.

Vecchioney said, "I think Alabamians might want to look into why that isn't being distributed or if all that money that was made available is being made available to them."

"We think the state has a major role to play in making sure that rental assistance money gets out in a much more timely manner than it has been," said Wakeley.

If you're a renter or landlord, you can check in with the Mobile and Baldwin County Commissions on how to apply for rental assistance programs.