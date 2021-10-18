PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA)- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released never before seen video of the 2019 mass shooting on the NAS-Pensacola military base.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said it was to honor the three sailors who were killed when a terrorist opened fire and to also show the heroic actions of the men and women who risked their lives to protect others and take out the gunman.

The dash camera footage and 911 calls show the massive response from local law enforcement and the haunting calls from people on the base hunkered down while the shooter terrorized the base.

The video is about four minutes.

At one point you hear the barrage of bullets and then men screaming out in pain as two deputies were hit by the terrorist's bullets.

Perhaps the most touching moment was when a deputy offered to continue helping others even though he had been shot himself.

Three sailors died that day. Eight others were injured, including the two deputies.