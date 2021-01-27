MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, with a big bombshell. Scientists said a whale once thought to be part of the Bryde's whale, is actually a whole new species called the Rice's whale.
Mackenzie Russell, stranding coordinator at Dauphin Island Sea Lab said, "It wasn't just an overnight thing. We knew these whales existed. We just assumed they were Bryde's whales that existed in the Gulf of Mexico, maybe with the idea that they were a different sub-species but the fact that they're actually a different species is quite cool."
Russell said these typically 55 feet, 30 ton whales live in the Gulf of Mexico but there aren't a lot of them!
"There really are about 33 of them in existence, so almost overnight, after many decades of research, it became one of the most endangered marine mammal groups in the world," said Russell.
Like the Bryde's, the Rice's is also a Baleen whale, which just means it filter feeds and doesn't have any teeth.
NOAA scientist said the main difference between the Bryde's and Rice's whales are their skulls.
Russell said there's a jaw from a whale brought to the sea lab by fisherman in 2016, that could now be determined as a Rice's whale.
"We've been in touch with the author of this study to get some samples analyzed of the specimen we have," said Russell.
The sea lab scientists said they're also trying to figure out exactly what Rice's whale eats, because that's still a mystery. They do know that Rice's whale will go deeper than Bryde's whales to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.