A Baldwin County man strapped on 60 pounds in an attempt to break the world record for pull-ups with that weight.
Johnathan Young set a new world pull-ups record a year and a half ago with a hundred pounds strapped on his back at 17 in one minute. This attempt was staged at Anytime Fitness in Foley with friends and family to cheer him on. The record to break was 26 pull-ups in one minute with 60 pounds on his back. Young was able to muster 23 pull-ups while taking two short breaks, finishing just a few short. Despite that, Young says he’s determined to make a comeback.
“I love the pressure. I love the feeling. I love the butterflies. What got me today was just, you know I wasn’t ready, and it will give me a push because I will be back," Young said. "Twenty-six is the number to beat. I got twenty-three so I’m going for thirty.”
Young says he will also attempt to regain his record of pull-ups with 100 pounds on his back. His previous record was broken by a man from Spain.
