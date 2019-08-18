MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--A momentous night for Newman's Ambulance, celebrating 80 years of service to the Mobile County area.
Established in 1939, Newman's remains family owned and operated to this day, making it Alabama's oldest private ambulance service provider and Mobile's only locally owned ambulance service.
As you can imagine, being around for 80 years, Newman's ambulance has seen a lot of changes throughout the decades and they've had a lot of firsts.
"When it came out in the 40s, we were the first ones to have ambulances that had air conditioning, we were also the first to start carrying oxygen," said CEO, Kenny Newman.
The Newman's take pride in being family owned, founded by Kenny's parents, now on their third generation of kids going to work.
"We were born and raised in the business of taking care of our fellow man."
Both current and former employees say working for the Newman's means becoming one of them.
"It's just a great environment that we're in, being it's a family company, we're all like family," said employee, John Wilson.
"We have a lot of stories to tell, and the company's really come a long way,” said former employee, Paul Centanni.
The 80th celebration is truly a special one for the family, remembering the sister they lost to breast cancer five years ago.
"And on our 75th birthday, during the month of august she passed away so we decided to put it off…. Miss you Bonnie."
Kenny Newman says through research they've done, they've found they are the second oldest family-owned ambulance service still operating in the country, with a fleet of 22 emergency vehicles serving the mobile county area today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.