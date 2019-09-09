Every Monday on FOX10 News at 4pm, we're taking you inside the "FOX10 News Vault". It's a treasure trove of memorable stories from decades past. Over the years, renewing car tags has become much more convenient for drivers, and cost-effective for the state. Reporter Kathy Williams, takes us back to when the idea of implementing sticker decals was making waves in news headlines.
Inside the “FOX10 News Vault”: August 1975
"Alabama tags will continue to be changed each year, at least through 1977. A bill has been introduced in the legislature to incorporate the decals in Alabama for that year, but no action has taken place yet. Alabama license tags are produced by inmates Of Holman prison in Atmore, and for months license plate production was said to be behind schedule. Updating tags with decals should be less time consuming and less expensive than the annual mass production of entirely new license plates.
Officials say, "Being approximately issued in the state, it would provide for the conservation of tons of steel. It also would conserve on shipment of tags, storage space, the handling, and also for the convenience to the public just to stick the decal on the license tag, as opposed to the removal of the entire tag and disposing of it, and replacing it with another full tag."
If decals are used, however, officials say the quality of Alabama tags will have to be improved to stand up to 5 or so years wear. Kathy Williams, Channel 10 News beat."
