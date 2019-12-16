Inside the “Fox 10 News Vault”: February 1975
Because of daylight saving time some children are waiting for buses in the darkness or near darkness. But so far-- school officials say there have been few, if any, complaints from parents as compared to last year. Still, school officials are leaving the decision up the principals at each school, whether to start later or not. Assistant superintendent for business Dr. Jerry Benson explained why the entire system was not changed to save confusion.
“All schools in our system are not affected. And the new time has more of an effect on the schools who have early bus rides. Changes will be made on an individual school bases.
Which will enable to school to continue overall on daylight savings time and then make previsions where the changes are needed and rather than make them a system wide change.”
Last year a few mobile county schools altered their time by a few minutes because of complaints by parents about children waiting in the dark for buses. School officials say there was a high absentee-ism today apparently because of the change in time. Schools in Escambia county, Florida began a new schedule today, with school starting an hour later than before. That system will be in effect for a month. Mobile county system officials say the schools here that do change starting times will go back to the original starting time at the discretion of the school's principal.
John Keffer, Channel ten news beat.
Be sure to tune in to Fox 10 News at 4pm every Monday for a look inside the Fox 10 News Vault!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.