Every Monday on FOX10 News at 4pm, we're taking you inside the "FOX10 News Vault". It's a treasure trove of memorable stories from decades past.
Lightning caused an issue for travelers at Mobile Municipal Airport years ago. Those whose flights were impacted surely remember this one.
Reporter John Keffer takes you back to September 1975.
Inside the “FOX10 News Vault”: September 1975
"The power went off at Mobile Municipal Airport shortly before 6am this morning. Emergency power was cranked up soon afterwards, but it had to be shut down later to work on the overall problem. The airport building engineer, Kenneth Lee, says lightning apparently overloaded the old lines. He says the cable is about 8 years old and lightning puts extra stress on the cables. The emergency power had to be shut off so men could repair the burned out cables. The emergency cables run through the same power hole as the regular power cables, and the men couldn't work with the problem of the emergency power lines so close. Lee agreed that the emergency power lines should be in a separate duct, apart from the other lines. A major re-wiring program along the runways recently eliminated the constant loss of the runway lights. Now, Lee says, the main lines to the terminal building may start going through the same problem for being put out of commission over and over again because of age. John Keffer, Channel 10 News Beat."
