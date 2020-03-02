Every Monday on FOX10 News at 4, we take you inside the “FOX10 News Vault!”
It’s an archive of stories from years’ past. Today, we’re going back to February 1975, when the Mobile County JROTC Units competed in a drill meet in Fort Whiting.
Jordan Ray reports.
“ROTC units from all of Mobile County schools took part in today's drilling activities. This was made possible due to the fact that ROTC activities are able available to all students at Mobile County high schools. ROTC officials explain that male and female ROTC units are still taking part in the drill meet. For the girl units drilling separately from the boy units. Officials say there will be one more drill meet similar to the one held today for what they call mt-ones- only first year cadets in the high school ROTC program. This will take place in the first week in April. Participating teams in today's drill meet will travel for the 7th annual Wiregrass Meet on the 19th of April for a drill meet and rifle meet. More than 500 young people took part in today's drill meet. The best drill teams will win trophies for their skills. Jordan Ray channel 10 News Beat.”
