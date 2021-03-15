Time now for another story from the FOX10 News Vault!
This time, we’re going back to 1976, when an inter-union dispute at the State Docks delays a ship unloading.
Frank Capo reports.
Time now for another story from the FOX10 News Vault!
This time, we’re going back to 1976, when an inter-union dispute at the State Docks delays a ship unloading.
Frank Capo reports.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A massive drug conspiracy investigation is starting to bear fruit – 28 guilty pleas out of 42 people indicted in Mobile’s federal court.
The City of Gulf Shores hoping to make it much easier to get around for drivers and pedestrians.
Some Americans are seeing their stimulus checks pending in their bank accounts, and they're complaining about banks holding their stimulus direct deposits.
MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, units are on scene of a car accident after a single vehicle struck a power pole.
MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police Department is investigating two shootings this evening.
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is asking for help locating someone described as a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation.
Thursday night they gathered at Aaron Park, which was like a second home for Coach Joe Allen -- where he helped coach city league football, baseball, and basketball for the past 15 years.
JACKSON, COUNTY, Miss. - Charges against a 14-year-old Vancleave girl have been upgraded from manslaughter to second degree murder.
Americans will start seeing the next round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
In our latest Ask a COVID question, a viewer wants to know, "With different companies making the vaccine, how do I know which one is the best to take?”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.