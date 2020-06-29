in 1976, State Senator Bill Roberts announced a bill to change Mobile's form of government. The plan failed, but Mobile's government eventually changed in 1985 following a legal battle.
FOX10 News Vault: Change to Mobile's form of government (1976)
