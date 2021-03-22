Time now to reach back into the FOX10 News Vault!
This time, we’re going back to 1975, when Mobile considered selling the Aerospace complex!
Frank Kury reports.
Time now to reach back into the FOX10 News Vault!
This time, we’re going back to 1975, when Mobile considered selling the Aerospace complex!
Frank Kury reports.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the potential severe weather. The state of emergency goes into effect this evening, Tuesday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. central standard time.
Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
The following is a list of closures and/or delays related to the severe weather expected to impact our area.
Disturbing video shows a desperate situation at the US-Mexico border: migrants drowning as they attempt to cross the Rio Grande river.
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) – Friends and family gathered periodically Tuesday at a makeshift memorial at the spot of a fatal traffic accident, still in shock four days after the wreck claimed the lives of two Baker High School students.
FOX10 News continues to take your questions about the coronavirus.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police identified the 22-year-old man shot and killed Saturday night at Dauphin Gate Apartments.
We are getting video of the aftermath of a reported tornado in Clarke County.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium two years got some help Thursday from an unlikely witness – the mother of the one of the victims.
MOBILE, Ala .--According to the Mobile Traffic Facebook page, there is an overturned vehicle with entrapment on Dauphin Island Pkwy at the North end of Dauphin Island Bridge.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.