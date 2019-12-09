Every Monday at 4, we take you inside the "Fox10 News vault!"
It's an archive of stories from year's past. Today we look back to September, 1975.
Mobile County schools were bumping up the cost of lunches by 5 cents.A subsidy was delayed with school already in session.
Kathy Williams reports.
Inside the “Fox 10 News Vault”: 1975
The delay over the subsidy issue means school systems don’t know how much money they’ll get from the government for their school lunch programs. And with most schools already open, school systems don’t know how much to charge for lunches. Before school started here the Mobile Co. school system initiated a 5 cent increase in lunches to cover themselves whether or not the subsidy passes. If the extra 3 cents for middle income child does pass, school officials say the money would go toward raising the quality of food served and also provide more and better cafeteria equipment. Federal funds already provide for free and reduced lunches to low income families. This subsidy to the bill is aimed at middle class families getting in on reduced rates too.
-Kathy Williams, Channel Ten News Beat
