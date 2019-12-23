The Fox Ten News Vault: “Theodore High School Band Invited to Washington D.C. for Cherry Blossom Festival”
Today we're going back to April, 1975. The Theodore High school band had just been invited to play at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
The Theodore High School Marching Band will be going to Washington D.C. in the month of April. According to school officials the Theodore Bobcat Marching Band has accepted an invitation to appear at the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. The bobcat band is composed of members of both the symphonic and concert bands of Theodore High School in Theodore, Alabama. The band bills itself as the biggest little band in the South. Each year one band from each state is invited to participate in a parade. Those bands selected may also participate in a concert competition after the parade. The symphonic band will represent the group in this competition. Plans call for students to make the trip in buses, leaving Mobile on Wednesday April 2nd and arriving in Washington Thursday April 3rd. But before all of this can take place, there must be a lot of preparation.
"The students are having walk-a-thon which will consist from the downtown auditorium to the high school. And a lot of support is going to be needed for us to make this trip."
"Got a goal set yet?"
"Yes, we need to raise about $12,000.”
All fundraising activities for the trip is being sponsored by Theodore Band Boosters Club.
Contributions to the Theodore High Band Cherry Blossom Fund may be sent to the booster club or P.O. Box 288, Theodore, Alabama, 36582.
Contributions to make the trip possible are greatly needed at this time. And all contributions will be highly appreciated by band members.
Reporting from Channel 10 news beat.
