PENSACOLA, Fla. --The next Mayor's Neighborhood Cleanup will be on Saturday, May 22 in a portion of the East Hill neighborhood and surrounding area.

Please see the cleanup map for details.

This event allows City of Pensacola Sanitation customers in the cleanup area to leave eligible items at the curb for pickup. City of Pensacola Sanitation Services will pick up the items free of charge.

Sanitation customers in the cleanup area must place items curbside by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Please do not place items at the curb prior to Wednesday, May 19.

Please note that items left curbside outside of the cleanup area will not be collected.

This month's cleanup covers a portion of the East Hill neighborhood as well as portions of the surrounding area, generally east of North Davis Highway, west of Bayou Texar, north of East Cervantes Street and south of East Maxwell Street. Please see the cleanup map for details.

The cleanup includes bulk items only. Yard waste or garbage will not be collected.

Items eligible for removal include:

• Household appliances and electronics

• Household junk and debris

• Furniture and mattresses

• Carpeting

• Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)

• Bicycles and toys

• Tires

• Old paint and paint cans

Items not eligible for removal include:

• Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or more than one cubic yard of lumber)

• Household or pool chemicals

• Herbicides or pesticides

• Explosives or ammunition

• Auto parts

• Dirt or sod

• Propane tanks

• Garbage or yard trash

Please keep tires and paint cans separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.