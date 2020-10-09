An app that's usually for trick or treaters can now be used by families looking for safer ways to celebrate Halloween.
Nextdoor’s treat map has been up and running since October first. The app is often used to find out which homes are passing out candy and the haunted houses in a neighborhood.
But this year Nextdoor says its added new features for families looking to celebrate and social distance. A recent nationwide Nextdoor poll found that 73% of neighbors say they’re looking for an alternative to traditional Trick-or-Treating this year.
In compliance with the CDC’s guidelines to help protect communities from COVID-19, you can now add your home to the Treat Map to share which lower risk festivities you are participating in including haunted decor, pumpkin projects, or a costume wave parade. Neighbors can then explore the map to see how other locals are celebrating and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route.
Some homes will also participate in a costume wave parade. That's when you wave hi to your neighbors while wearing your favorite costume.
To add your home to the Treat Map:
- Tap into the Nextdoor app or visit nextdoor.com/halloween to login or create a Nextdoor account
- Visit your neighborhood map
- Mobile: Tap “More” at the bottom right of the screen, then tap ‘Treat Map’ underneath ‘Neighborhood’.
- Web: The Treat Map is located in the upper right-hand corner of your screen
- A window will appear that asks “How are you celebrating Halloween?” Choose from one of the following selections:
- Haunted decor: Ghoulish adornments on your car or residence
- Pumpkin projects: Show off your painted or carved jack-o-lanterns
- Costume wave parade: Dress up and say ‘Hi’ to neighbors
- Encourage your neighbors and friends to visit the Treat Map and share how they will be celebrating
Have a safe and spirited Halloween!
