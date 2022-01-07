NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) -- A Niceville High School teacher is charged with possession of child pornography following the execution of a search warrant Friday at his home.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Cameron Christian Cherenzia, a cyber security teacher, according to the arrest report.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators received information September regarding a Kik user who had uploaded files believed to contain child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Kik on Sept. 24 about a Kik user who they say uploaded nine files which they believed to be child pornography.

OCSO investigators ultimately connected a video depicting a juvenile female to Cherenzia’s Kik account and email address.

According to investigators, Cherenzia said he knew there were questionable images on the account, but denied knowing of an image or video containing young children.