NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) -- A Niceville High School teacher is charged with possession of child pornography following the execution of a search warrant Friday at his home.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Cameron Christian Cherenzia, a cyber security teacher, according to the arrest report.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators received information September regarding a Kik user who had uploaded files believed to contain child pornography.
According to the arrest report, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Kik on Sept. 24 about a Kik user who they say uploaded nine files which they believed to be child pornography.
OCSO investigators ultimately connected a video depicting a juvenile female to Cherenzia’s Kik account and email address.
According to investigators, Cherenzia said he knew there were questionable images on the account, but denied knowing of an image or video containing young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.