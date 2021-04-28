NICEVILLE, Ala. --A cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and subsequent investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, has led to the arrest of a Niceville man on fifteen counts of possession of child pornography.

31-year old Brian Cowan of McKinney Street also faces ten counts of transmission of child pornography as well as use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Cowan was arrested April 22. OCSO Investigators say Cowan sent at least ten images of child sexual abuse to other individuals through a Google account.

According to OCSO, the victims depicted in some of the photos appeared to range in age from approximately three to nine.